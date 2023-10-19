OIC calls for world aid for dying Palestinians

ISLAMABAD - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Executive Committee Wednesday called upon all countries to quickly provide humanitarian, medical and relief aid, water and electricity, and open humanitarian corridors in order to safely deliver urgent aid to the Gaza Strip, including through the United Nations.

This meeting, jointly organized by Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, was convened to address the critical situation in Gaza and the dire humanitarian conditions faced by its besieged population.

During the meeting, Pakistan yesterday denounced the Israeli aggression against Palestinians and called for lifting the Gaza siege.

A detailed communiqué issued after the meeting held in Jeddah warned of the danger of continuing the policy of deliberate targeting of civilians and collective punishment accompanied by policies of starvation, water deprivation, and the stopping of the only power generation station in Gaza Strip, portending a real disaster for all health and humanitarian services, in contravention of international humanitarian law and amounting to the commission of international crimes, including the crime against humanity.

The meeting strongly condemned the blatant targeting by Israel’s brutal occupation forces of Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza Strip, which killed and injured hundreds of innocent sick, injured and displaced innocent civilians, which represents a war crime, extermination and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, ethics and international and humanitarian instruments.

It called upon the international community to act swiftly and hold the Israeli occupation accountable for these heinous war crimes against the Palestinian people and humanity as at large.

The meeting rejected the called to displace the population of Gaza Strip and affirmed its support for the steadfastness of the Palestinian people on their land.

It also stressed the importance for the international community to play its role in preventing any attempt of forced displacement of the Palestinian population from their land, transferring the crisis to the neighbouring countries and exacerbating issue of Palestinian refugees. During the meeting, Jalil Abbas Jilani, the Caretaker Foreign Minister leading the Pakistani delegation, condemned the recent Israeli attack on a Gaza hospital that resulted in the tragic loss of innocent lives.

Foreign Minister Jilani vehemently criticized Israel’s aggressive actions and the inhumane blockade of Gaza, which have caused extensive casualties, destruction, and forced displacements.

He emphasized that Israel’s actions contravene international humanitarian and human rights laws, constituting war crimes and crimes against humanity. He called upon the international community to hold Israel accountable for these actions. Foreign Minister Jilani underscored the immediate necessity for Israel to halt its campaign of terror through an immediate ceasefire and the rescinding of forced Palestinian evacuations.

He stressed the urgency of establishing humanitarian corridors to ensure swift, secure, and unimpeded delivery of relief supplies to Gaza.

The root cause of the recent conflict, according to Foreign Minister Jilani, lied in the failure to implement the two-state solution. He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and called for the establishment of a viable, secure, contiguous, and sovereign Palestinian state based on the pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. Foreign Minister Jilani also held meetings with his counterparts from Gambia, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye during the sidelines of the event.

The communique said executive Committee met upon the joint invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Chair of the current session of the Islamic Summit and Chair of the Executive Committee, and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, to discuss the ongoing Israeli military aggression against the Palestinian people. The communique recalled the principles and objectives contained in the Charter of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Emphasizing all resolutions issued by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation regarding the issue of Palestine and the City of Al-Quds Al-Sharif,

Reaffirming its emphasis on the centrality of the Palestinian issue for the entire Islamic Ummah; Supporting the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, most notably their right to self-determination and the return of Palestinian refugees, their right to independence, and the embodiment of the independent and sovereign State of Palestine on the borders of June 4th, 1967, with its capital, Al- Quds Al-Sharif, As well as his legitimate right to self-defense to confront the Israeli aggression that targets their lives, their sanctities, and their properties.

The communique said In light of the blatant and unprecedented Israeli aggression in the occupied Palestinian territory and the heinous massacres perpetrated against civilians in Gaza Strip by the Israeli occupation forces, which led to hundreds of innocent civilian casualties, thousands of injuries, and the displacement of hundreds of thousands through the demolition of their homes, the meeting Calls for the immediate cessation of the barbaric aggression of the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people and the immediate lifting of the siege imposed to the Gaza Strip.

The meeting reaffirmed its strong condemnation of the unprecedented aggression against civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip and the entire occupied Palestinian territory by killing, bombing, deliberately destroying infrastructure, threatening to commit atrocities and to exterminate them, as well as the absolute rejection of targeting civilians under any pretext or displacing them from their homes, or starving and depriving them of safe access to humanitarian aid in contravention of all international norms and laws, and of the most basic humanitarian principles and values; The communique said Israel, the occupying power, bears full responsibility for the fate of civilians in the Gaza Strip and the real tragedy they are subjected to under bombardment, siege, and starvation, without electricity, food, or clean water, while being forced to abandon their homes, and for the policy of indiscriminate collective punishment that it applies in a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law, as well as its legal responsibilities as the occupying power in accordance with the Geneva Conventions.

The communique stresses the importance of preserving the lives of all civilians, and not targeting them in any way being inconsistent with international law and international humanitarian law, as well as divine laws. whom right to compensation and return must be met with in the framework of a comprehensive solution to the conflict that addresses the final status issues in conformity with the pertinent UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative; stopping the military escalation, lifting the siege on the Gaza Strip, and contributing urgently to the entry of relief and humanitarian aid for civilians;

The meeting Expressed its strong regret and condemnation of the failure of the United Nations Security Council and its inability to discharge its responsibilities by taking a decisive decision to halt the war crimes carried out by the Israeli occupying forces against the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip and all Palestinian territory, which negatively affect the Security Council’s role in maintaining international peace and security and protecting unarmed civilians; The meeting called upon the United Nations and the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities, to take all urgent measures to ensure an end to the brutal and barbaric aggression against the Palestinian people, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the entire Palestinian territory, to allow the entry of humanitarian aid, to provide protection for defenseless Palestinian civilians, and to stop the escalating humanitarian catastrophe carried out by the forces of the illegal Israeli occupation.

The communique Warned of the escalation of attacks by the Israeli occupation army and settler terrorism weaponed and protected by the occupation forces in Al-Quds Al-Sharif and the West Bank in their continuing aggression against the civilian population and their properties.