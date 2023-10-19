On-arrival visas for Sikhs announced

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, introduced a special package for Sikh pilgrims, including visa on arrival and tours.

A delegation of Sikh pilgrims from the United States and other countries expressed their gratitude to Naqvi for preserving Sikh religious sites in Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Hasan Abdal, and Kartarpur. They also presented him with a traditional chadar. The pilgrims conveyed their deep appreciation for the warm and gracious treatment they received in Punjab.

Mohsin Naqvi made a significant announcement, indicating efforts to provide visas on arrival for Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan. He also talked about ongoing discussions with the federal government on it. He also mentioned plans to establish a community centre in Nankana Sahib for the Sikh community and to introduce a special tour package for Sikh pilgrims in Punjab, which would be available for online booking.

Naqvi expressed his satisfaction at the inclusion of young members in the Sikh delegation, assuring them of hospitable treatment in Pakistan. Additionally, he noted that water from Baba Guru Nanak's birthplace in Nankana Sahib would be packed and provided to Sikh pilgrims.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman welcomed the delegation of Sikh pilgrims and said that executive tours were being organized for Sikh brethren in Punjab.

The event was attended by various provincial ministers and officials.