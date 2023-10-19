Orientation session held for child protection focal points

Peshawar - The Case Management and Referrals System conducted an orientation session for child protection focal points from various government departments and organizations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s merged districts.

The session aimed to equip participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively coordinate and provide child protection services, including addressing the unique needs of children on the move and Afghan refugees.

The Directorate of Social Welfare in merged tribal areas is addressing child protection issues within communities, including those involving children on the move and Afghan refugees. To achieve this, the department has approved a PC-I for establishing child protection units and providing support to orphans in merged districts. Nine Child Protection Units have been set up in specific merged areas.

During the one-day orientation session held on Wednesday, participants from government departments, civil society organizations, media, and other sectors were encouraged to apply their newly acquired knowledge and skills to protect children’s rights. The importance of collective action, collaboration with Child Protection Units, and building strong partnerships with parents and communities was emphasised.

UNICEF Child Protection Specialist Sohail Ahmad highlighted the training’s objectives and the significance of engaging various department focal points in child protection.

He stressed the importance of the Child Protection Information Management System (CP-IMS) in enhancing the efficiency of the Case Management and Referral System.