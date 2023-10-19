Over $4.127 billion textile products exported in first quarter

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan exported textile products worth $4,127.790 million during the first quarter (Q1) of the current financial year (2023-24), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports of the product however witnessed a decline of 9.95 percent during July-September (2023-24) when compared to the exports of $4,584.020 million during July-September (2022-23). The textile commodities that witnessed positive growth in trade included raw cotton, the exports of which grew by 12.08 percent, from $5.908 million last year to $6.621 million this year.

Likewise, the exports of cotton yarn increased by 33.50 percent, from $236.263 million last year to $315.404 million this year, cotton carded or combed by 112.76 percent, from $0.213 million to $0.454 million and towels, the exports of which grew by 2.89 percent, from $237.280 million to $244.134 million. The textile commodities that witnessed negative growth include cotton cloth, the exports of which declined by 18.15 percent, from $580.524 million to $475.187 million, yarn other than cotton yarn by 14.50 percent, from $11.808 million to $10.096 million, and knitwear by 15.83 percent, from $1,320.895 million to $1,111.820 million.

Likewise, the exports of bed wear declined by 10.02 percent, from $779.704 million to $701.571 million, tents, canvas and Tarpulin by 8.24 percent, from $29.766 million to $27.312 million, and readymade garments by 11.21 percent, from $911.515 million to $809.320 million decrease of 10.02 percent. The exports of art, silk and synthetic textile also decreased by 23.08 percent, from $23.08 percent, from $108.320 million to $83.325 million, madeup articles by 5.41 percent, from $180.167 million to $170.422 million whereas the exports of all other textile materials also went down by 5.25 percent, from $181.657 million to $172.124 million.