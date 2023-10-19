Pak-Cambodia Qualifier: Haroon hails fans for making match more momentous

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee Chairman, Haroon Malik, expressed his profound appreciation for the fervent football fans whose exceptional enthusiasm elevated the historic FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Pakistan and Cambodia into a truly remarkable spectacle.

With over 13,000 fervent enthusiasts thronging the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad from across the nation, the match became a symbol of the power of the beautiful game to unite and ignite hearts and spirits. Every moment of the match was cherished by these passionate fans, who wholeheartedly supported both teams throughout the thrilling encounter. As the final whistle blew, marking a momentous victory for the Pakistan football team, the jubilant crowd celebrated in a manner that underscored the significance of the occasion.

Haroon Malik, deeply moved by the passion of the Pakistani football fans, commented, "The atmosphere during the Pakistan vs. Cambodia Qualifiers match felt as if local fans were savoring a FIFA World Cup clash on their home turf. Their spirits were soaring, and their unparalleled love and devotion to the game of football made these historic moments even more extraordinary."

He went on to acknowledge the extraordinary efforts of fans who journeyed from the farthest corners of the country to witness their football heroes in action. The result, a historic first-ever victory for the Pakistan football team in the World Cup Qualifiers, will be etched in the annals of Pakistan's football history.

"The celebration was not confined to the national team and government and federation officials; the exuberant crowd in attendance celebrated wildly as well. These, unquestionably, were the most remarkable moments in the history of Pakistan's football. We are committed to providing more such moments of joy to our nation in the future," he declared.

The NC Chairman extended his heartfelt appreciation to the Government of Pakistan, particularly the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry and the Pakistan Sports Board. Their exceptional dedication and hard work were instrumental in realizing this historic moment. "I am immensely thankful to all stakeholders, including the IPC Ministry and the Pakistan Sports Board and its DG Shoaib Khoso, Balochistan's Sports Minister, Nawabzada Jamal Raisani, as well as the entire PFF team. Their tireless efforts ensured that Jinnah Stadium was impeccably prepared to host this momentous match in the history of Pakistan football, setting a new standard for our sport. They approached every aspect of the event with the utmost professionalism, elevating the significance of the match."

Haroon Malik also expressed his hope for the upcoming home-leg matches of the World Cup Qualifiers. “I hope the same group of dedicated individuals will continue to excel, leaving a lasting impression on the visiting teams through their hospitality, deep-rooted passion for football, and the provision of world-class facilities. This, in turn, will ensure that their visit to Pakistan is an extraordinary and memorable experience,” he concluded.