Pakistan, China vow to make CPEC a corridor of sustainable growth

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday met with Chinese President Xi Jinping here at the Great Hall of People on the sidelines of the Third Belt and Road Forum emphasising the importance of steady pace of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The two sides agreed to make the CPEC a corridor of growth, livelihood, innovation, openness and green development dovetailed with Pakistan’s vision for a sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development.

PM Kakar congratulated President Xi Jinping on the successful holding of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum and complimented him on his eight-point agenda relating to the future direction and scope of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The two leaders reaffirmed the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China, and underlined the strategic significance of this partnership in the evolving international situation.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen and deepen high-level dialogue and exchanges for mutual benefit of the two countries and peoples.

Prime Minister Kakar underscored that Pakistan and China were reliable partners and steadfast friends.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s support to China on its core issues, the prime minister termed the bilateral relationship as a factor of peace and stability in the region.

President Xi underlined that Pakistan was an iron-brother, trusted friend, and partner in peace and development.

He said China accorded special importance to Pakistan in its foreign policy and would continue to support Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and development.

The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation for enhanced regional connectivity and economic development which was the shared vision of both the countries.

PM Kakar said Pakistan would continue working with China to promote regional connectivity and for socioeconomic development of the people of Pakistan.

President Xi expressed Chinese continued support for Pakistan in harnessing its geo-economic potential and emerging as a hub of regional trade.

The two leaders also discussed the regional and global developments and noted the commonality of views on major world issues.

They agreed to further deepen strategic communication at all tiers, and enhance bilateral cooperation at the multilateral fora.



Earlier, President Xi warmly received PM Kakar as he arrived to hold the meeting accompanied by his delegation members, including interim Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar and interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti.

PM Kakar described the ties between the two countries in stock phrases such as “sweeter than honey” and an “iron-clad brotherhood”.

The prime minister met the China president on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum, attended by leadership and representatives of around 140 nations.

Prime Minister Kakar, in his opening remarks during his meeting with President Xi, said Pakistan firmly supported One China policy and would show it through its actions, not mere words.

Kakar called the bilateral partnership with China made in ‘heaven’, emphasising that Pakistan blindly trusted China and that it would not allow anything to undermine the bilateral strategic partnership.

He said, “Pakistan will not take an inch back when it comes to our relations with China.”

Kakar said, “The kind of global challenges that many nations are facing today, they need answers - deep and long-term answers. And the Belt and Road Initiative is an answer to all those questions.”

The prime minister thanked the Chinese leader for inviting him to attend the “historic” Belt and Road Forum, and congratulated him for the “resounding” success of the event.

In his remarks, President Xi said that China stood ready to work with Pakistan to carry forward the traditional friendship and deepen the bilateral partnership.

He reiterated the resolve to accelerate building the China-Pakistan partnership in the new era of community for shared future for the benefit of the two nations.

Following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Kakar took to social networking platform X and shared these sentiments in a post.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kakar had said his country had completed more than 50 projects worth $25 billion under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Kakar was speaking at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.

The CPEC is a flagship project under China's Belt and Road Initiative, with more than $65 billion pledged for road, rail and other infrastructure developments in the South Asian nation of 241 million people.

"We have completed over 50 projects worth $25 billion under the CPEC," Kakar said, adding that a very significant airport at the southern Gwadar port, which is being built with Chinese money as part of the CPEC, will soon be inaugurated.

He thanked China for initiating “BRI project that will bring prosperity” in the less developed countries and said “Pakistan would welcome countries and partners in the CPEC.”

The caretaker prime minister urged United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterrus to play a role in stopping Israel’s violence against Palestinians.

The prime minister and the UN’s top diplomat met in Beijing on the sidelines of third Belt and Road Forum.

“We demand an end to this indiscriminate targeting and urge the international community to act swiftly to stop the violence and hold those responsible accountable,” the prime minister posted on social media platform X after his meeting with Guterrus.

PM Kakar strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Al-Ahly Al-Mamadany Hospital in Gaza, causing immense civilian casualties.