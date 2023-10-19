Pakistan, Turkey to focus on unmanned aerial platforms’ production

ISLAMABAD - A delegation led by Commander Turkish Air Force General Ziya Cemal Kadioglu Wednesday called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu. Both the commanders agreed to explore further avenues of bilateral cooperation including collaboration for joint production of military hardware with special focus on unmanned aerial platforms. The meeting covered a wide array of matters related to the geostrategic situation, the progress of current joint ventures and the exploration of further avenues of collaboration in the aviation industry. The discussion also involved an exchange of insight from both dignitaries on the operational training of their respective air forces in the backdrop of PAF’s ongoing mega aerial exercise.