Pakistani rupee emerging as world’s best-performing currency

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistani rupee, which had hit an all-time low, has experienced a remarkable recovery and is now considered the top-performing currency globally, with room for further strengthening.

The currency had dropped to a historic low of 307 rupees per US dollar in early September. Since then, it has surged by over 8%, trading at 275 against the dollar, surpassing other currencies and emerging as the best performer last month. This resurgence can be largely attributed to the government’s crackdown on illicit dollar trading, as Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency conducted nationwide operations against exchange companies involved in undocumented dollar transactions.

An official of the Federal Investigation Agency said that during a nationwide operation targeting individuals involved in illegal currency activities, they had apprehended over 250 individuals in the last several weeks.

During these operations, the FIA seized more than Rs660 million from the suspects, comprising Rs450 million in the local currency, $278,714, and additional currencies valued at Rs120 million.

In Peshawar, the law enforcers arrested a gang that used to smuggle dollars in a unique way, called black dollar.

The gang used to fix black sheets on dollar and once smuggled, they would remove the black sheets from the dollars using a special chemical that would not harm the US currency notes.

Pakistan’s struggling economy has been burdened by substantial debt and dwindling foreign reserves. The World Bank predicts that Pakistan’s real GDP for the fiscal year ending in 2023 would contract by 0.6%, a sharp decline from the 6.1% growth observed in the previous year.

Also, the country has been contending with high inflation. In the fiscal year 2023, Pakistan’s average headline inflation skyrocketed to 29.2% year-on-year, up from 12.2% in the preceding year, largely due to the weakness of Pakistan’s currency, reduced domestic fuel and electricity subsidies, and supply chain disruptions, as reported by the World Bank.