Thursday, October 19, 2023
Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
October 19, 2023
Past in Perspective

“The true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him.”
–G.K. Chesterton

The sinking of the USS Indianapolis remains one of the most harrowing chapters in World War II history. After delivering crucial components for the atomic bomb that would be dropped on Hiroshima, the heavy cruiser was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine on July 30, 1945. Tragically, the incident went unnoticed, and it took days before survivors were spotted adrift in the Pacific Ocean. Over 300 crew members perished in the initial attack, and of the nearly 900 who survived, exposure, dehydration, and shark attacks claimed the lives of many. The USS Indianapolis disaster underscores the extreme hardships endured by those who served during the war.

