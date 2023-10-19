Thursday, October 19, 2023
People protest against tax imposition on NCP vehicles

October 19, 2023
Chitral  -  Members of the civil society and the Transport Union staged a protest rally on Wednesday against the imposition of tax on non-custom paid (NCP) vehicles and urged the government to reverse its decision.

The rally was led by Pir Mukhtar Nabi, chairman of Tehreek Tahaffuzi Huqooqi Chitral, former President of the Transport Union, Mohammad Saber, President of the driver union Ghulam Mursalin, Fazal Nasir, and other leaders. 

The rally started from Krop Rasht Bazaar and passed through Attalaq Bazaar to Jaghur and Danin Road. Later, they gathered on the by-pass road Kruprasht Bazar.

Addressing the rally, Pir Mukhtar Nabi, chairman of the TTH Chitral, emphasized that Chitral is a backward district and a disaster-hit area. He added that local people are mostly poor and unemployed, earning their livelihood through NCP vehicles. 

He said that the imposition of taxes on NCP cars and charging registration fees would directly affect the poor people of the district. 

He appealed to the government to charge a nominal annual fee for the registration of NCP vehicles in this tax-free zone so that the poor drivers and transporters of the district are not adversely affected.

