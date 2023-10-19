Perpetual arrest warrants of Nawaz Shareef suspended by Accountbility Court till October 24th

Accountbility Court Judge M. Bashir has suspended perpetual arrest warrants of PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Shareef on application filed by his lawyer Adv Qazi Misbah ul Haq in tosha Khana reference where he's accused of taking car from state gifts depository. Nawaz Shareef has been ordered to appear in court on October 24th, 2023.

During the hearing, Qazi Misbah ul Haq plead Infront of Court that my client is returning to Pakistan on Oct 21st and is willing to surrender himself in front of law and Accountibility Court already have set hearing in toshakhna case against Nawaz Shareef and Asif Ali Zardari on Oct 24th so perpitual warrants should be withdrawn by the court.

Judge M. Bashir asked the defense lawyer why did the accused left Pakistan and who ordered him to leave, on which Qazi Misbah ul Haq informed the court that when he left Pakistan he had medical conditions and in the light of LHC orders permission was granted to my client to leave Pakistan.

Qazi Misbah ul Haq informed the court that perpitual warrants were issued on September 9th, 2020 and order was issued on October 1st, 2020. Our client had already left Pakistan 4 months prior to this order.

Nawaz Shareef was absconder on this reference, without suspension from Accountibility Court he would've been arrested after landing to Pakistan.

Qazi Misbah ul Haq also gave reference of section 175-2 Cr P.C. that if any accused want to surrender himself in court voluntarily then arrest wants must be withdrawn.

NAB prosecutor Sohail Arif told the court that if accused is willing to present himself in court than court should suspend the warrants.

Judge M. Bashir asked what's the status of Asif Ali Azardari case? Was he arrested in that case on which he was told that nobody was arrested and status of all accused persons was that they were not arrested. Qazi Misbah told the judge that will definitely assist you on October 24th about the reference. Just allow us to return to Pakistan on October 21st and we're willing to face the court.

NAB prosecutor, Sohail Arif finished his arguments by stating that if the accused is willing to show up in court we don't have any issues.

Judgment was reserved on the application which was announced after almost 2 hours of hearing.