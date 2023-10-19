Police claim killing three robbers in encounter

KARACHI-Three alleged bandits were killed in a shootout with police in Eidgah area, South Karachi DIG said.

According to police, the alleged robbers were wanted in many cases including robberies and kidnappings.

Giving details on the encounter, police claimed that four robbers were going on two motorcycles when on suspicion the policemen standing at barriers set up for snap checking signalled them to halt.

Instead, the outlaws tried to speed away. Police chased them and had an encounter with them, in which three robbers were killed, whereas their fourth accomplice managed to escape. Their bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem. Further investigation continues.

FOUR ARMED

CULPRITS STEAL 110 MOBILE PHONES IN KARACHI

A robbery incident was reported from Karachi, where four armed robbers took away 110 mobile phones and a licensed pistol from the owner.

According to the details, the shopkeeper, Muhammad Nadim, filed a complaint of a robbery incident that took place in Karachi’s Korangi Industrial area, where four armed robbers looted the citizen from 110 mobile phones worth Rs1.42 million and his personal licensed pistol.

In the First Information Report (FIR), the affected shopkeeper, Muhammad Nadim mentioned that he went to purchase cell phones for his mobile shop located in the mobile market of Malik Usman Bilal Colony.

As per the FIR content, the affectee purchased a total of 110 mobile phones and 2 charges worth Rs1,420,000 and was on his way back to his shop on a rickshaw.

Nadim in his FIR complaint stated that the rickshaw driver was continuously speaking on his phone and eventually stopped the rikshaw – pretending it had encountered a fuel problem – at Chamra Chorangi.

At the same four-armed culprits on three motorbikes approached Nadim and took all the mobile phones and chargers from him alongwith his personal pistol at gunpoint.

Muhammad Nadim in his formal report claimed that the rickshaw driver was also involved in the robbery, upon which the rickshaw driver was arrested, and presented before the court for remand.

POLICE ARREST

INTER-PROVINCIAL

DRUG GANG OPERATIVE

IN KARACHI

Karachi Police foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs of more than 120-kg from Quetta and apprehended the main operative of an inter-provincial drug gang on Wednesday. According to the details, Mochko Police carried out a major operation at the Mochko check post and arrested Basir Ahmed, the main operative of the inter-provincial drug dealer group.

In a statement, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari – Arif Aslam Rao – claimed that the local police foiled the smuggling attempt of more than 120-kg of hashish, valued at Rs8 million, from Quetta to Karachi.

“The total value of car and drugs is approximately around Rs20 million,” he said.

According to SSP Aslam Rao, the preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused was reached from Quetta, Chaman to Karachi in a 22-wheeler trailer.

During the investigation, the culprit disclosed that the drugs belonged to a resident of Chaman, named Agha Jan Amir, and the cargo was intended to deliver to a party at Maripur Truck Stand.

SSP Keamari stated that the 123-kg of drugs were professionally concealed in different boxes of the trailer, while a total of 99 packets were recovered; however, a case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotics Act and further investigation is being conducted.