PPP observes Martyrs Day, pays tribute to Karsaz victims

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday observed Martyrs’ Day to pay tribute to victims of the 2007 Karsaz bombing.

The Pakistan People’s Party observes the Martyrs Day annually across the country to remember the victims. PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said the torchbearers of democracy sacrificed their lives for Benazir Bhutto and lit up history with their sacrifice. “The 177 martyrs and 750 injured at the Karsaz tragedy are heroes in our history,” Bukhari said while speaking to journalists.