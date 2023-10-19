Thursday, October 19, 2023
PPP will form next govt, says Murtaza

Staff Reporter
October 19, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Centeral Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza on Wednesday said that a day will come when there will be a government of the poor and it will be in the form of Pakistan Peoples Party. He was addressing a public gathering organised by PPP Lahore to pay homage to the martyrs of Karsaz who lost their lives during a terrorist attack on the convoy of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. The gathering was also addressed by PPP Lahore President Aslam Gill. Without naming PML ( N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif.

Staff Reporter

