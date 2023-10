HYDERABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (Shaheed Bhut­to) Hyderabad chapter Wednesday staged protest against reduced paddy rates here on Wednesday. Protesters led by PPP (SB) Hyderabad President Ir­shad Khaskheli, Rasheed Narejo, Ali Khaskheli, Al­eem Qureshi, Mustafa Pa­laari and other demand­ed to fix paddy price at Rs5,000 per maund.