‘Promoting education, empowering youth of Pakistan need of the hour’

LAHORE - Allah Walay Trust (AWT) is proud to announce its recent collaboration with the prestigious University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) in a groundbreaking effort to provide financial assistance to deserving students pursuing professional degrees. In this noble initiative, AWT will offer financial aid to cover tuition fees and hostel expenses, furthering its mission of promoting education and empowering the youth of Pakistan. This marks the 9th partnership of Allah Walay Trust with a public sector university and the 2nd collaboration with an institution located outside of Lahore, reaffirming AWT’s commitment to expanding its reach and support for higher education across the nation. The University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, often regarded as one of the oldest and largest universities in Pakistan, is known for its exceptional academic programs and research contributions. Shahid Lone, Chairman Allah Walay Trust, and Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt, Director Scholarships Program AWT were also present on this occasion. Speaking about the collaboration, Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership: “We are delighted to join hands with Allah Walay Trust to support deserving students in their pursuit of higher education.