Thursday, October 19, 2023
Provision of polls-conducive environment caretakers’ responsibility: Solangi

October 19, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi Wednesday said that fundamental responsibility of the caretaker government was to provide a conducive environment for elections and monitor the electoral process. This was stated by him, during separate meetings with Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Mussadiq Malik and Pakistan People’s Party leader Syed Akhunzada Chattan. During the meetings, issues of mutual interest including upcoming general elections were discussed. Murtaza Solangi said that peaceful transfer of power was topmost priority of the caretaker dispensation. The minister assured both the leaders that caretaker government would ensure that elections were conducted in fair, transparent and impartial elections.

