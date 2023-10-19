Thursday, October 19, 2023
PSX loses 99 points
October 19, 2023
ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednes­day shed 99.53 points, a negative change of 0.20 per cent, closing at 49,431.48 points against 49,531.01 points the previous day. A total of 332,606,956 shares valuing Rs 8.824 billion were traded dur­ing the day as compared to 368,340,627 shares valuing Rs 10.404 billion the pre­vious day. As many as 347 companies transacted their shares in the stock mar­ket; 141 of them recorded gains and 185 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies re­mained unchanged. The three top-trading compa­nies were Pak Refinery with 75,718,044 shares at Rs 16.87 per share, K-Electric Ltd with 37,461,346 shares at Rs 3.08 per share and Pak Int. Bulk with 23,634,000 shares at Rs 4.67 per share. Bhanero Tex XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 36.50 per share price, clos­ing at Rs 959.00, whereas the runner-up was Premi­um Tex XD with a Rs 26.85 rise in its per share price to Rs 404.85. Mehmood Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 37.50 per share closing at Rs 462.50, followed by Nestle Pakistan with a Rs 12.41 decline to close at Rs 7,300.00.

