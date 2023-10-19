Thursday, October 19, 2023
PTI activist Khadija Shah granted post-arrest bail

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 19, 2023
LAHORE  -  The Lahore High Court on Wednesday announced its reserved verdict granting post-arrest bail to PTI activist and prominent fashion designer Khadija Shah in two of May 9-related cases including Jinnah House attack and Askari Tower case.

A two-member bench comprising of Justice Miss Alia Neelam and Asjad Javed Gharal of the provincial apex Court announced the reserved verdict on the bail pleas of Tehreek-e-Insaf activists Khadija Shah and other accused.

The bench granted bail to Khadija Shah in the Jinnah House attack and Askari Tower cases. These two arson and vandalism cases were registered against Miss Shah at Gulberg and Sarwar road polices stations.

