PTI chief's lawyer Marwat scuffles with citizen outside SC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman 's lawyer Sher Afzal Khan Marwat once again was found scuffling - this time with a citizen outside the Supreme Court.

This is the second time in a month Marwat got involved in a fight. In September, PML-N leader Dr Afnanullah Khan and Marwat came to blows after heated exchange in a TV programme.

A video of the latest incident shows him beating a citizen who was already fighting with another person. Marwat allegedly kicked the man who was engaged in a brawl with another person.

However, a policeman intervened and calmed down the citizen when he allegedly abused Marwat. The PTI lawyer, however, claimed that the citizen had provoked him by attacking him personally.

Marwat said the person abused him without any reason or provocation and he didn't know who he was.

Last month, Marwat and PML-N Senator Afnan got involved in a brawl on a television show.