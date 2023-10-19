PTI requests ECP to issue ‘bat’ as symbol to contest next general elections

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to issue its order in black and white allotting ‘bat’ as symbol to the party to contest the next general elections.

The PTI through its counsel Senator Syed Ali Zafar filed an application requesting the ECP to issue its detailed written order in terms of the orally announced August 30 order in the interest of justice and fairness. ECP had issued a notice to PTI that since the party has not held any intraparty elections, it could otherwise be granted the election symbol. Zafar in a statement said the notice had been issued as a result of a grave mistake on the part of ECP because PTI had in fact held intra-party elections on June 9 in accordance with its constitution. “There was no reason for non-allocation of election symbol to PTI,” he said, adding that it was for this reason that ECP never questioned nor alleged any illegality in the holding of intra-party elections of PTI. In fact, notices which had been issued to PTI by ECP only related to alleged deficiencies in the documentation and these deficiencies have been properly addressed, he added. It was for this reason that ECP announced its decision on August 30 that the intra-party elections of PTI had been duly held and therefore the election symbol would be allocated to it, Senator Zafar underlined.