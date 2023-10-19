Thursday, October 19, 2023
Public transport owners reduce inter-city travel fares

Our Staff Reporter
October 19, 2023
SIALKOT  -  After a meeting with Deputy Commissioner/Chairman Regional Transport Authority Shah Mir Iqbal, the public transport owners reduced inter-city/district travel fares.

Under the supervision of Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Muzaffar Hayat, teams were formed to ensure the implementation of new fares.

Secretary RTA Muzaffar Hayat visited General Bus and Wagon Stands Wagon, AC Coaster and buses. The secretary instructed owners that strict action would be taken against them if they collected fares more than the fixed fares. 

TWO ABSCONDERS ARRESTED FROM BAHRAIN THROUGH INTERPOL

Police on Wednesday took the custody of two absconders from Interpol.

According to police, Majid wanted by Kotli Said Amir Ali police station in a dacoity case and Sarwar was wanted by Gojra police station in a murder case, had fled Bahrain after committing crimes. The police contacted the Interpol and got arrested them from Bahrain. Further investigation was underway

28m children out of schools in Pakistan: Report

Our Staff Reporter

