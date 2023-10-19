Thursday, October 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Quaid-e-Azam XI win Shaheed-e- Millat Basketball Tournament

Quaid-e-Azam XI win Shaheed-e- Millat Basketball Tournament
OUR STAFF REPORT
October 19, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Quaid-e-Azam XI won the Shaheed-e-Millat Basketball Tournament title after defeating Allama Iqbal XI by 51-42 points in the final at the In­ternational Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh. 

The event was held under the auspices of Karachi Basketball As­sociation. Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Sports Coordinator of Commissioner Karachi, was the chief guest, while KBBA Secretary Tariq Hussain and other personalities were also pres­ent on this occasion. In the final, Rana Athar scored 13, Taimur Zaheer 10, Abdul Samad 10, and Arbaaz Khan 9 points while for runners-up, Mohsin Riaz scored 14, Daniyal Khan Mar­wat 11 and Anas Azhar and Hasan Ali scored 8 points each. 

Amir Sharif, Ashraf Yahya and Rajkumar Lakhwani were refer­ees while Zaima Khatun, Mumtaz Ahmed, Naeem Ahmed and Usman Khan performed the duties of tech­nical officials. The one-day tournament was sponsored by Mo­hammad Shakeel Jan, CEO of Har Pul Taaza Chai, in which four teams partici­pated while Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi was tournament

LCCI, NAB organise seminar, walk against corruption

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1697602229.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023