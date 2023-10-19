Quaid-e-Azam XI win Shaheed-e- Millat Basketball Tournament

LAHORE - Quaid-e-Azam XI won the Shaheed-e-Millat Basketball Tournament title after defeating Allama Iqbal XI by 51-42 points in the final at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh.
The event was held under the auspices of Karachi Basketball Association. Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Sports Coordinator of Commissioner Karachi, was the chief guest, while KBBA Secretary Tariq Hussain and other personalities were also present on this occasion. In the final, Rana Athar scored 13, Taimur Zaheer 10, Abdul Samad 10, and Arbaaz Khan 9 points while for runners-up, Mohsin Riaz scored 14, Daniyal Khan Marwat 11 and Anas Azhar and Hasan Ali scored 8 points each.
Amir Sharif, Ashraf Yahya and Rajkumar Lakhwani were referees while Zaima Khatun, Mumtaz Ahmed, Naeem Ahmed and Usman Khan performed the duties of technical officials. The one-day tournament was sponsored by Mohammad Shakeel Jan, CEO of Har Pul Taaza Chai, in which four teams participated while Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi was tournament