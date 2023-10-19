Quaid-e-Azam XI win Shaheed-e- Millat Basketball Tournament

LAHORE - Quaid-e-Azam XI won the Shaheed-e-Millat Basketball Tournament title after defeating Allama Iqbal XI by 51-42 points in the final at the In­ternational Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh.

The event was held under the auspices of Karachi Basketball As­sociation. Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Sports Coordinator of Commissioner Karachi, was the chief guest, while KBBA Secretary Tariq Hussain and other personalities were also pres­ent on this occasion. In the final, Rana Athar scored 13, Taimur Zaheer 10, Abdul Samad 10, and Arbaaz Khan 9 points while for runners-up, Mohsin Riaz scored 14, Daniyal Khan Mar­wat 11 and Anas Azhar and Hasan Ali scored 8 points each.

Amir Sharif, Ashraf Yahya and Rajkumar Lakhwani were refer­ees while Zaima Khatun, Mumtaz Ahmed, Naeem Ahmed and Usman Khan performed the duties of tech­nical officials. The one-day tournament was sponsored by Mo­hammad Shakeel Jan, CEO of Har Pul Taaza Chai, in which four teams partici­pated while Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi was tournament