The repatriation of Afghans residing illegally in Pakistan is continuing on daily basis through Torkham and Chaman borders.

3076 Afghans returned to their country on Wednesday. Of these, 601 were men, 494 women and 1981 children.

A total of 48,508 Afghan refugees have so far been repatriated. This will have a positive impact on the region.

The illegal Afghan residents have been given a deadline of 31st October by the government to leave the country.