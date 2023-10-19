Reshun Valley grappling with devastating floods

Chitral - The Reshun Valley, located in the Upper Chitral district of Pakistan, has been grappling with devastating flash floods for over a decade. These floods are primarily attributed to the melting of centuries-old glaciers on the mountain peaks in the summer months due to global warming and rising temperatures. The consequences of these floods include significant human and financial losses.

One of the most destructive incidents occurred in 2015, destroying the only communication bridge connecting two districts in Reshun. The floods also swept away about a kilometre of the main Peshawar- Chitral highway, causing substantial damage to houses, shops, cultivated land, standing crops, and fruit orchards. Many families were displaced and forced to seek shelter elsewhere.

In response to these recurring disasters, the Soil and Water Conservation Department initiated protective measures to mitigate the flood damage in the Reshun Goal drain. The department constructed a protection wall in this area to prevent future flooding incidents. Additionally, the government-funded reconstruction of the Government-run High School’s hall and laboratory, which were damaged in the 2015 floods. Furthermore, a shelter home was erected in just three months, serving the community as a shelter in times of need and a community hall when required.

These construction projects were funded through the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) under the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF-II) project. To oversee and inaugurate these developments, UNDP representatives, including Dr. Samuel Rizk and the UNDP women’s representative, visited the sites. They also participated in planting saplings in front of the newly constructed community hall.

The Director General of Soil and Water Conservation, Yasin Khan, assured the residents that efforts would be made to convert barren land into cultivable land in Chitral and protect cultivated land from floods and other natural calamities. The affected residents expressed their gratitude to the UNDP and requested the approval of a long-term plan to safeguard Reshun from floods permanently.

In light of the ongoing struggle with flood-related challenges, the support of organizations like the UNDP is crucial in providing relief and implementing sustainable solutions to protect the communities in the Reshun Valley. The community members continue to be at risk from these recurrent floods, and the UNDP’s efforts aim to alleviate their suffering and ensure their safety.