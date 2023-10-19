 Rupee sheds Rs3.25 against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stani rupee on Wednesday witnessed Rs 3.25 devalua­tion against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 280.28 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.03. However, ac­cording to the Forex Associ­ation of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open mar­ket stood at Rs 280 and Rs 282 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs 4.47 to close at Rs 296.48 against the last day’s clos­ing of Rs 292.01, according to the State Bank of Paki­stan (SBP). The Japanese Yen gained 02 paisas to close at Rs 1.87, whereas an increase of Rs 4.81 was wit­nessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 341.93 as com­pared to the last closing of Rs 337.12. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dir­ham and the Saudi Riyal surged by 88 and 87 paisas to close at Rs 76.30 and Rs 74.72 respectively.