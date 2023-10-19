Thursday, October 19, 2023
SC adjourns Bahria Town Karachi case till Nov 8

Shahid Rao
October 19, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the implementation of judgment about Bahria Town Karachi, till November 8. The three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa sought details from the Malir Development Authority (MDA) and the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) regarding all approvals granted to the said town. During the course of proceedings, it was observed that the court’s decision regarding the estimation of land price was final, and the Bahria Town had no option other than its implementation.

The chief justice inquired that whether a bench could be constituted for the execution of the judgment, and why not the same bench could ensure its implementation. Additional Attorney General Aamer Rehman replied that benches had been formed in the past for implementation of the decisions. 

The chief justice questioned that why the case was not fixed for hearing for two and a half years. Whether the Bahria Town had lost interest in the case and whether it had filed any application for early hearing. He observed that it was a very serious matter and the court would look into it.

Bahria Town’s lawyer Salman Butt adopted the stance that his client should have been allotted 16,896 acres of land but it was given only 11,000 acres as the MDA had refused to give 5,000 acres.

