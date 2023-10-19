SHC's acting CJ Irfan Sadaat tipped to be SC judge

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa has proposed the name of the acting chief justice of the Sindh High Court for elevation to the Supreme Court.

According to reports, CJP Isa has proposed to make SHC acting Chief Justice Irfan Sadaat Khan a judge of the apex court and has called a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Oct 20 in this respect.

Following the promotion of Justice Irfan Sadaat, Justice Aqeel Abbasi will serve as the new chief justice of the Sindh High Court.