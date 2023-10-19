Shehbaz, Maryam call upon world powers to stop Israel from war crimes

LAHORE - Former prime minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif and party’s senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz have strongly condemned the Israeli attack on the hospital in Gaza, calling for an immediate end to the Israeli atrocities on the Palestinians.

Expressing grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of more than 500 Palestinians, the PML-N leaders warned that if the international community and the United Nations did not stop Israel from its war crimes, the flames of oppression will engulf the entire world. They also lamented the silence of the world powers over the Israeli aggression on Palestinians and called for immediate actions to stop the Zionist state from killing the innocent people.

“Words have fallen short to condemn the barbaric act of the Zionist state. The pain and sorrow at the testimonies of children, women and the weak under treatment in the brutal Israeli attack on the hospital is indescribable”, said Shehbaz Sharif in a statement here.

Shehbaz further stated that silence on the brutal massacre of innocent and besieged Palestinians was tantamount to encouraging a murderous state. Israel is committing brutal war crimes, immediate steps should be taken to stop the genocide of Palestinians, he said.

Shehbaz said that the United Nations should act against Israel for committing war crimes and the international community, the Security Council should follow the international laws and Israel should be stopped from killing innocent people. He said violation of international law will destroy world peace. “If the growing fire of oppression on the land of Palestine is not stopped, its flames will engulf the whole world”, he warned.

He said Israel had repeated its brutal and reprehensible tradition of genocide in Sabra and Shatila. “Humanity has bowed its head in shame, regret and regret at the Israeli atrocities, words have fallen short to condemn the cruelty”, he observed.

He said that bombing sick and weak children, women and the sick was just cowardly cruelty and barbarism. He said the the Islamic world should unite and play an immediate role in stopping this cruelty.

In her separate statement, Maryam Nawaz Sharif vehemently condemned the Israeli airstrike on a hospital in Gaza. She conveyed her heartfelt solidarity with the Palestinians and expressed profound sorrow and grief over the tragic loss of innocent Palestinian lives. She denounced the bombing of hospitals, which included children, women, and individuals in dire need of medical care, as a pinnacle of brutality. Maryam emphasized that the conscience of every compassionate individual is overwhelmed with sorrow in the face of these Israeli atrocities. She asserted that the targeting of Palestinian children, women, and innocent civilians was solely due to their Muslim identity, a perspective that she considered both inhumane and in violation of international law. She pointed out that the actions of the Zionist state amounted to war crimes through the shedding of innocent blood, and she criticized the international community’s silence, which she believed was effectively aiding the perpetrators.