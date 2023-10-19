Sindh Police rejects rumors of law and order threats in port city

KARACHI-The Sindh Police on Wednesday rejected the rumors circulating on social media regarding threats to the law and order situation in the megalopolis. A police spokesperson termed the viral news, regarding any possible threats to law and order situation, as fake and a mere propaganda. The citizens were appealed not to pay heed to any such fake news and also not to spread them, he added.

Earlier, a message was circulating over social media according to which there were threats to peace of the city.

The said message further read, “Some miscreants, who apparently are non-natives were spotted by a number of people in suspicious vehicles carrying heavy arms and ammunition and the next 72 hours were most sensitive for the city.”

However, terming the message to be fake, Additional IGP Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind said the message was a nefarious tactic of evil elements, people should never pay attention to such rumours. Police and law enforcement agencies were taking all measures to maintain complete control over the law and order situation at the provincial level and especially in Karachi through cooperation and strategy. Additional IGP Karachi warned that strict legal action will be taken against those elements who disturb the law and order of the city and spread fear among the citizens with such baseless news.