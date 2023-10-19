Six terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in Waziristan encounters

Four soldiers were martyred and six terrorists killed in two fierce encounters took place in North and South Waziristan districts.

The Inter Services Public Relations in a statement said the first engagement occurred in general area Gharyoum, North Waziristan district.

It said the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which six terrorists, including a high value target, terrorist ringleader Hazrat Zaman alias Khawarey Mullah, were killed.

The terrorist commander was actively involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area and was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

However, during the operation, three soldiers – Lance Naik TabbasumuI Haq, Sepoy Naeem Akhtar and Sepoy Abdul Hameed, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

In another intense fire exchange between own troops and terrorists in general area Asman Manza, South Waziristan district, Sepoy Farman Ali paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom.

“Sanitization is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the military’s media wing said.