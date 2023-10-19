Thursday, October 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SMIU’s Steering Committee decides to hold 5th convocation in December

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 19, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-A meeting of the Steering Committee for 5th Convocation of Sindh Madressatul Islam University was held at the Conference Room of SMIU on Wednesday. The vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mujeeb Sahrai chaired the meeting. The meeting reviewed the required arrangements for the convocation in detail and decided that the 5th Convocation to confer degrees to pass out students will be held in the month of December 2023. The registration of pass out students will remain open till 2nd November. All pass out students of the batches i.e. Fall 2021, Spring 2022, Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 are eligible to participate and receive the degrees.
A four-member sub-committee comprising of Prof Dr Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Dean Faculty of Information Technology, Prof Dr Abdul Hafeez Khan, Advisor to Vice Chancellor on Academic Affairs, Furqan Iftikhar, Director Admission and Examinations and Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh, Registrar, was constituted and was assigned different tasks. Addressing the meeting Prof Dr Mujeeb Sahrai said the 5th Convocation of SMIU will be a mega event of the university, where chancellor of the public sector universities of Sindh shall be invited as the chief guest. The pass-out students alongwith their parents shall be invited to participate the convocation.a

38 FIRs registered for violating dengue SOPs in 24 hours   

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1697602229.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023