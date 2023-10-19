SMIU’s Steering Committee decides to hold 5th convocation in December

KARACHI-A meeting of the Steering Committee for 5th Convocation of Sindh Madressatul Islam University was held at the Conference Room of SMIU on Wednesday. The vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mujeeb Sahrai chaired the meeting. The meeting reviewed the required arrangements for the convocation in detail and decided that the 5th Convocation to confer degrees to pass out students will be held in the month of December 2023. The registration of pass out students will remain open till 2nd November. All pass out students of the batches i.e. Fall 2021, Spring 2022, Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 are eligible to participate and receive the degrees.

A four-member sub-committee comprising of Prof Dr Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Dean Faculty of Information Technology, Prof Dr Abdul Hafeez Khan, Advisor to Vice Chancellor on Academic Affairs, Furqan Iftikhar, Director Admission and Examinations and Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh, Registrar, was constituted and was assigned different tasks. Addressing the meeting Prof Dr Mujeeb Sahrai said the 5th Convocation of SMIU will be a mega event of the university, where chancellor of the public sector universities of Sindh shall be invited as the chief guest. The pass-out students alongwith their parents shall be invited to participate the convocation.a