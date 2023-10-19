Sophia Bush sparks new romance just two months after Grant Hughes split

LONDON- Sophia Bush has a thing for athletes both on and off screen. People Magazine reported that Bush, 41, is dating soccer star Ashlyn Harris, 37, marking a fresh start for both of the recent divorcees. “After being friends for years, and running in the same social circles, Sophia and Ashlyn went out on their first dinner date a couple of weeks ago,” an insider told the outlet. “This is so recent, and they are both beginning new chapters.” The rumoured couple sparked romance speculations just last week when they were seen together in pictures posted by Canadian soccer player Selenia lachelli to her Instagram. The outlet further reported that the One Tree Hill alum and the former goalkeeper appeared together on a panel at the Cannes Lions advertising festival in June, and the rest was history. At the time, the Chicago P.D actress posted a photo from the event, where they held discussions about uplifting women in sports, shouting out Harris in the caption with a “love you.” In fact, Bush is an investor in LA-based Angel City FC, even calling herself a “lifelong soccer fan.” But their love of soccer isn’t the only thing they have in common. Bush and Harris both divorced from their spouses in August and September respectively. Bush split from Grant Hughes after just 13 months of marriage, whereas Harris is currently settling custody of her two children with ex-wife Ali Krieger. However, sources told People that “there is no salacious story,” as their respective divorces actually began months before they were revealed to the public.