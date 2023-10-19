Sparx Smartphone, powered by Deploy Group, makes historic debut at GITEX23 in Dubai

DUBAI-Sparx Smartphone, the revolutionary mobile brand powered by Deploy Group and proudly originating from Pakistan, has announced its debut participation in Gitex23, one of the world’s most prestigious technology exhibitions, running from 16 to 20 October 2023. In a groundbreaking moment for Pakistani innovation, this marks the very first time a Pakistani smartphone brand is joining a global stage such as Gitex as an exhibitor.

Visitors to the Sparx showcase at stand CC1-60-26 will be treated to firsthand experiences with their cutting-edge Neo series smartphones, alongside an impressive lineup of smartwatches and earbuds. The company’s overarching mission to make top-tier technology accessible to a broader audience resonates strongly through their product offerings. By marrying high-tech features with affordability, and a strong commitment to quality and customer care, Sparx is revolutionizing the mobile tech landscape. Asif Khan, Chairman of Deploy Group, commented on this landmark occasion: “It’s an immensely proud moment for us as Deploy group and Sparx smartphones set foot on this global platform. Our vision of breaking barriers in the tech world and giving Pakistan a recognized name in global smartphone innovation is seeing light. Gitex23 will not only be a showcasing platform but a testament to our hard work and vision.”

Zeeshan Qureshi, CEO of Deploy Group, further elaborated on the company’s global aspirations: “Our presence at Gitex is a significant leap towards our aim to expand Sparx’s reach internationally. We’re here to identify potential collaborations, to engage with distributors who share our vision of making advanced technology affordable and accessible.”

Expressing his excitement, Naveed Rangeela, Managing Director of Deploy Group, said, “We welcome everyone to our booth, from potential collaborators to curious tech enthusiasts. Witness firsthand what makes Sparx stand out in the crowded world of smartphones – our dedication to quality, innovation, and customer-centricity.”

As Sparx Smartphone continues its journey to redefine the smartphone experience and expand its global footprint, Gitex23 serves as a golden opportunity to unveil Pakistan’s prowess in tech innovation to the world. The company cordially invites everyone to visit booth CC1-60-26 to experience Sparx’s innovation and share in the excitement.