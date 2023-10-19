Thursday, October 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Two dead in Swat firing over land dispute

Our Staff Reporter
October 19, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Swat  -   Two persons lost their lives, and three police officers were wounded in a shootout over a land dispute near Grassy Ground in Swat district on Wednesday.

According to the area police, the clash involved armed individuals from two groups residing in Chinar Colony, Amankot, namely Muhammad Ali, Nawab Khan, Amin Khan, Bacha Hussain, Ijaz Khan, Akbar Khan, Jehangir Khan, Sabir Khan, and Salman. Amin Khan and Bacha Hussain from one of the groups were fatally shot during the exchange of gunfire.

Upon receiving reports of the confrontation, the police reached the scene, where three officers, Sardar Ali, Shakil, and Iftikhar, also suffered gunshot injuries due to the crossfire. The injured cops were taken to the hospital and were reported to be in stable condition. Following the incident, a substantial police force was deployed to the area, establishing a cordon and launching a search operation to apprehend the individuals involved in the clash.

Minister opens Women Crisis Centre

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1697678903.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023