Two dead in Swat firing over land dispute

Swat - Two persons lost their lives, and three police officers were wounded in a shootout over a land dispute near Grassy Ground in Swat district on Wednesday.

According to the area police, the clash involved armed individuals from two groups residing in Chinar Colony, Amankot, namely Muhammad Ali, Nawab Khan, Amin Khan, Bacha Hussain, Ijaz Khan, Akbar Khan, Jehangir Khan, Sabir Khan, and Salman. Amin Khan and Bacha Hussain from one of the groups were fatally shot during the exchange of gunfire.

Upon receiving reports of the confrontation, the police reached the scene, where three officers, Sardar Ali, Shakil, and Iftikhar, also suffered gunshot injuries due to the crossfire. The injured cops were taken to the hospital and were reported to be in stable condition. Following the incident, a substantial police force was deployed to the area, establishing a cordon and launching a search operation to apprehend the individuals involved in the clash.