Ukraine uses US-supplied long-range ATACMS: Zelensky

KYIV-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Ukraine’s armed forces had used US-supplied Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) long-range missiles for the first time.

“They have performed very accurately. ATACMS have proven themselves,” he said in an evening address posted on social media, without giving details of when or where they were used.

The White House confirmed the delivery for the first time in an official statement. “We believe these ATACMS will provide a significant boost to Ukraine’s battlefield capabilities without risking our (US) military readiness,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement. ATACMS have a maximum range of around 300 kilometres (190 miles) -- but Watson said the version “recently” sent to Ukraine had a lower range of 165 kilometres. “Today, a special thanks to the United States,” Zelensky said in a video message. “Our agreements with President Biden are being implemented.” Russian ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said Wednesday that Washington’s decision to supply Ukraine with ATACMS long-range missiles was “a grave mistake”.

“The White House’s decision to send long-range missiles to Ukrainians is a grave mistake. The consequences of this step, which was deliberately hidden from the public, will be of the most serious nature,” he said in a statement. Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine said it had hit airfields in the Russian-occupied south and east of the country overnight, claiming the “successful operation” had destroyed several helicopters.

In a mission dubbed “Operation Dragonfly”, Kyiv’s special forces said on social media they had attacked airfields in southern Berdyansk and eastern Lugansk.

Russian officials had claimed earlier on Tuesday that the US-supplied missiles had been used in the attack on Berdyansk. A Moscow-backed official in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, Vladimir Rogov, said on Telegram that fragments of ATACMS missiles had been found at the site of the strike