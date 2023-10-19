Urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Jamal begins today

LAHORE - The 396th annual threeday urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Jamal will begin here on Thursday. Provincial Minister Auqaf and Religious Affairs Barister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir will inaugurate the urs celebrations by laying traditional chadar on the grave of saint. Secretary Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza, other officials and a large number of devotees will participate on the occasion. The Auqaf Department has allocated Rs 133,000 for urs grant. Local police and the department made foolproof security arrangements for the visitors.