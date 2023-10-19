Thursday, October 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Jamal begins today

APP
October 19, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The 396th annual threeday urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Jamal will begin here on Thursday. Provincial Minister Auqaf and Religious Affairs Barister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir will inaugurate the urs celebrations by laying traditional chadar on the grave of saint. Secretary Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza, other officials and a large number of devotees will participate on the occasion. The Auqaf Department has allocated Rs 133,000 for urs grant. Local police and the department made foolproof security arrangements for the visitors.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1697678903.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023