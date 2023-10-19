US-supplied missiles won’t help Ukraine: Putin

BEIJING-Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday it was a “mistake” for Washington to supply Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles, and warned they would not change the situation of the frontline. The White House confirmed on Tuesday that it had provided Ukraine with the long-range missiles.

“There will be no result, that’s why it’s a mistake. Nothing good will happen for Ukraine either. It prolongs the agony,” Putin said at a press conference on the sidelines of a summit in Beijing. “Most importantly, it’s fundamentally unable to change the situation on the line of contact at all, it’s impossible,” he said. Several US media outlets cited a US official as saying the type of ATACMS supplied to Ukraine has a maximum range of around 160 kilometres (100 miles). Russian officials on Tuesday accused Ukraine of using the US-supplied missiles to attack Berdyansk a Russian-controlled port city in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region. President Volodymyr Zelensky said after the attacks that Ukraine had used the missiles.