Venezuela govt, opposition agree on 2024 elections

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS-Venezuela’s government and opposition agreed in a fresh round of negotiations Tuesday that presidential elections will be held in the second half of next year, with international observers present. An agreement to this effect was signed in Barbados in Norway-mediated talks, with an undertaking to invite “technical election observer missions” including from the European Union, United Nations, African Union and Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations.

An exact election date will be defined by the country’s National Electoral Council, according to the signed text.

The two sides resumed talks Tuesday seeking to end the country’s political and economic crisis, after a nearly year-long suspension. “This is the first step in a much broader agreement,” the head of the government delegation Jorge Rodriguez said in Bridgetown. For opposition representative Gerardo Blyde, Tuesday’s agreement was a “solid step” forward. The opposition, backed by several countries including the United States, did not recognize President Nicolas Maduro’s 2018 re-election in a vote widely dismissed as fraudulent.

The following year, Washington ramped up sanctions against Caracas first imposed in 2015 over the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Maduro’s government is hoping the latest rapprochement will lead to an easing of sanctions. The energy crisis sparked by Russia’s war on Ukraine saw global efforts renewed to solve the crisis in Venezuela, which has the world’s largest oil reserves.

Last year, US delegates went to Caracas to meet Maduro, even though it does not recognize him as a legitimate leader. After initial talks between the government and the opposition, Washington granted a six-month license to US energy giant Chevron to operate in Venezuela and has voiced a willingness to ease sanctions further in return for progress.