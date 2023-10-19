 West Indies Women A team arrives for the white-ball series 

LAHORE - West Indies Women’s A cricket team reached Lahore on Wednesday to face Pakistan Women’s A team in the three-match one-day series followed by the tri-series involving Thailand Emerging Women’s team. The West Indies Women’s A team will kick off training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) Lahore today (Thursday). Meanwhile, the Thailand Emerging Women’s team will arrive on 28 October and will take part in practice sessions until 2 November. The three sides will feature in a T20 tri-series from 3 to 8 November with all the participating teams playing two matches each. The top two teams will play the final of the tournament on 8 November. All matches of the tri-series will be played at Gaddafi Stadium. After the departure of the West Indies Women A on 9 November, Pakistan Women A and Thailand women’s emerging team will lock horns in a two-match T20 series taking place on 10 and 11 November at the Gaddafi Stadium. This will be a first-of-its-kind tour of Pakistan involving women’s emerging and A side. On the other hand, Pakistan women’s U19 team will tour Bangladesh in January 2024 to feature in a T20 tri-series where Sri Lanka women’s U19 will be the third side.