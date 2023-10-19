 West Indies Women A team arrives for the white-ball series 

LAHORE - West Indies Women’s A cricket team reached Lahore on Wednesday to face Paki­stan Women’s A team in the three-match one-day series followed by the tri-series involving Thailand Emerg­ing Women’s team. The West Indies Women’s A team will kick off training at the Na­tional Cricket Academy (NCA) Lahore today (Thursday). Meanwhile, the Thailand Emerging Women’s team will arrive on 28 October and will take part in practice sessions until 2 November. The three sides will feature in a T20 tri-series from 3 to 8 Novem­ber with all the participating teams playing two matches each. The top two teams will play the final of the tourna­ment on 8 November. All matches of the tri-series will be played at Gaddafi Stadium. After the departure of the West Indies Women A on 9 November, Pakistan Women A and Thailand women’s emerging team will lock horns in a two-match T20 series taking place on 10 and 11 November at the Gaddafi Stadium. This will be a first-of-its-kind tour of Pakistan involving women’s emerg­ing and A side. On the other hand, Pakistan women’s U19 team will tour Bangladesh in January 2024 to feature in a T20 tri-series where Sri Lan­ka women’s U19 will be the third side.