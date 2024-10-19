179 international players confirmed for blockbuster 2024 Abu Dhabi T10

The 2024 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 promises to be the biggest and most exciting yet, following a high-energy Players Draft held on Thursday. Out of over 1,000 registered players, 450 were shortlisted, with 107 securing spots across the 10 competing teams.

This season introduces two new franchises, Bolts Ajman and UP Nawabs, joining the established lineup of New York Strikers, Deccan Gladiators, Northern Warriors, Morrisville Samp Army, Delhi Bulls, Bangla Tigers, Team Abu Dhabi, and Chennai Brave Jaguars. A total of 179 international cricketing stars will feature in the tournament, making this the largest edition in its history.

The global appeal of the Abu Dhabi T10 was on full display as players from 11 different nations were drafted. The West Indies led the selections with 20 players, followed by 17 from the UAE, 15 from Sri Lanka, and 14 from Pakistan. Afghanistan contributed 11 players, while 9 were drafted from England, 5 from Zimbabwe, 3 each from Bangladesh and Australia, and 2 from both New Zealand and South Africa.

One of the most coveted picks of the night was South African batting sensation Dewald Brevis, widely known as "Baby AB de Villiers" for his 360-degree style. Brevis, a star of IPL team Mumbai Indians, was drafted by the defending champions, New York Strikers, after intense competition among the franchises.

English powerhouse Tom Banton was another standout selection, chosen by the Delhi Bulls to strengthen their top order. With an international strike rate of 147.96, Banton's explosive batting makes him one of the most exciting prospects in the English cricket scene.

Bolts Ajman, one of the new franchises, led the draft with 14 selections, blending seasoned veterans like Mohammad Nabi and Alex Hales with emerging talent such as 20-year-old Sri Lankan Shevon Daniel. The team also signed New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham as their icon player and Mujheeb Ur Rahman as a platinum star.

UP Nawabs, the other debutant team, made 13 selections, headlined by West Indian fast bowler Odean Smith and Afghan all-rounder Najibullah Zadran. Rahmanullah Gurbaz serves as the team's icon, with English stars Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, and Adil Rashid further bolstering the squad.

With a lineup of top international stars and emerging talents, the is set to captivate cricket fans across the globe, offering an electrifying mix of seasoned pros and dynamic young players in what promises to be a thrilling season.