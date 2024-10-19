Saturday, October 19, 2024
30 senior civil judges promoted as Additional Sessions judges

Our Staff Reporter
October 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh Government, on the recommendations of departmental promotion committee, promoted 30 senior civil judges (BPS-19) to the post of Additional Sessions Judge (BPS-20).

According to notification issued by the provincial Law, Parliamentary Affairs Department, promotions of these judges were ordered after recommendation of the departmental promotion committee of the Sindh High Court and approval of the competent authority i-e Chief Minister Sindh in order of their seniority.

Khushi Muhammad, Waseem Ahmed, Abdul Razaque, Mirza Tauseef Ahmed, Abdul Haseeb, Abdul Ghaffar Khoso, Noor Muhammad, Ahmed Raza Abro, Atta Hussain Maitlo, Muhammad Aslam Chandio, Ms. Neelam, Ahsan Haider Shah, Ali Bux Thebo, Muhammad Tahir Abassi, Bilawal Pirzado, Nizamuddin, Muhammad Abid, Mir Hassan, Muhammad Ali Ruk, Ms. Kashmala, Muhammad Akmal, Ghulam Abass Memon, Muhammad Bux Chang, Arjan Lal, Ms. Zashia Rehman, Sibghatullah Patoli, Syed Aijaz Ali Shah, Ishtiaq Ahmed Memon, Bagh Ali Shar and Faiq Ali Pathan were promoted to the next grade on probation for a period of two years, notification stated.

Our Staff Reporter

