AC instructs private medical centres to dispose off garbage properly

Our Staff Reporter
October 19, 2024
LARKANA  -  Assistant Commissioner Larkana Raja Khan Qureshi held a meeting of the administration of private medical centers on Friday in his office regarding the implementation of SOPs for prevention and protection from infection. Focal person Dr. Marie Qazi gave a detailed briefing to the administration about the disposal of garbage from private medical centers and instructed them to disposed off the garbage from private medical centers and it should reach the incinerator of Chandka Hospital Larkana,

Speaking in the meeting, Assistant Commissioner Larkana Raja Khan Qureshi said that today at the request of focal person IPC, a meeting was held to inform the administration of private medical centers about the SOPs for infection prevention and control.  

The administration has been informed and the message will be conveyed to those who were absent.  

He said that it was suggested in the meeting that the garbage of private medical centers should be taken to the incinerator of Chandka Hospital so that we all can live in a healthy society.

