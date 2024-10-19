Admin cracks down on illegal clinics in Wana

Dera ismail khan - The South Waziristan Lower administration is taking concrete steps to improve healthcare services for citizens.

Assistant Commissioner Wana, accompanied by Drug Inspector Sabghatullah, visited Wana bazaar after receiving public complaints and inspected pharmacies, private clinics, and medical laboratories.

During the inspection, unregistered medicines were confiscated, and heavy fines were imposed on shopkeepers, with warnings to avoid illegal practices in the future. Clinics of quack doctors were also sealed. The administration stated that such actions would enhance the healthcare system and ensure the availability of safe medicines for residents.