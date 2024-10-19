Another Turn

The PTI reserved seat case will likely be remembered as one of the most complex legal and political sagas in Pakistan’s history, filled with judgments, explanations, and twists that will occupy constitutional lawyers and scholars for years. Despite the lengthy proceedings, the case remains unresolved. However, this week brought a significant development in the crisis that has paralysed the government, preventing any meaningful lawmaking beyond efforts to address the issue.

When the current government sought to pass legislation to override the Supreme Court’s ruling in the reserved seat case, many political and legal commentators questioned its viability. Retroactive legislation—where laws apply to past events—is a fraught legal matter, and most jurisdictions prohibit it. Speculation followed over whether the Supreme Court would respond with further judgments, reinforcing its previous decision. This week, the Court did just that. In unequivocal terms, the Supreme Court reaffirmed that its earlier ruling stands: PTI lawmakers are not barred from joining Parliament, and the government must allow this to happen.

Now, the situation enters a phase of waiting. Will the Election Commission of Pakistan respond with another legal challenge? Will the government attempt to reassert Parliament’s sovereign rule and resist the Court’s decision? The coming days will reveal more. Tied to this constitutional dilemma is the broader question of the constitutional amendment package, which has gained traction partly because of the ongoing conflict with the Supreme Court.

Behind the scenes, discussions are moving towards a consensus on this constitutional package, which would also involve PTI members. The government may either choose to continue its battle by pushing the constitutional package or seek conciliation with all political parties, allowing the package to pass and facilitating PTI’s return to Parliament. Whatever course is chosen, this crisis has gone on for far too long.