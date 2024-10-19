Saturday, October 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Asad, Abubakar and Haider enter Aitchison College Junior Tennis Championship semifinals

Asad, Abubakar and Haider enter Aitchison College Junior Tennis Championship semifinals
Our Staff Reporter
October 19, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Asad Zaman of Ali Embroidery Mills, Abubakar Talha of Wapda, Haider Ali Rizwan and Muhammad Salaar qualified for the boys U-18 semifinals of the Aitchison College Junior Tennis Championship 2024 at the College courts. In the boys U-18 quarterfinals, Asad Zaman delivered a solid performance, defeating Yafat Nadeem 7-5, 6-2, while Muhammad Salaar overcame Nabeel Qayum with a 6-3, 6-2 victory. Haider Ali Rizwan cruised past Amir Mazari 6-2, 6-0, and Abubakar Talha defeated Husnain Ali Rizwan 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the semifinals. The boys U-18 doubles quarterfinals featured Haider Ali Rizwan and Abubakar Talha teaming up to defeat Asad Zaman and Muhammad Salaar 6-2, 6-4, securing their place in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Muhammad Yahya and Nabeel Qayum emerged victorious over Hassan Usmani and M Rayyan Khan in a close match, 6-4, 0-6, 10-2. In other doubles action, Amir Mazari and Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Inam Qadir and Abdul Basit 6-3, 6-1, while Kashan Tariq and Yafat Nadeem outplayed Abdullah Yousaf and Hamza Ahmad 6-2, 6-1. In the boys U-14 quarterfinals, Hassan Usmani displayed dominance, defeating Syed Mahad Shehzad 4-1, 4-1, while Ruhab Faisal triumphed over Razik Sultan 4-2, 4-2. Abdur Rehman bested M Junaid 4-2, 4-0, and Omer Jawad claimed a 4-1, 4-0 win against Rashid Ali Bachani. The boys U-12 quarterfinals were equally thrilling, with Rashid Ali Bachani defeating Ohade Mustafa in a three-set battle, 4-0, 0-4, 4-0. M Junaid defeated Muhammad Ayan 4-2, 4-1, and Muhammad Muaz beat Muhammad Arsh Imran 4-0, 4-1.

30 senior civil judges promoted as Additional Sessions judges

In a closely contested match, M Ibraheem Hussain Gill edged past Zayd Zaman 2-4, 5-4, 4-2.

In the Punjab ranking boys U-16 first round, standout performances included Amir Mazari’s 6-0 win over Haider Nadeem and Abdullah Sajjad Wahla’s 7-5 victory over Rehaan Khan. Other notable victories included Ruhab Faisal’s dominant 6-0 win against Syed Ahmad Ch, and Ali Bachani’s 6-3 triumph over Aalay Hussain.

In the boys/girls U-10 category, M Ibraheem Hussain Gill continued his winning form, beating Murad 6-0, while Behroze Wander edged past Rahim Faisal 7-6. Umer Zaman beat M Musa 6-3, and M Ehsan Bari overcame Wajeeha Fatima 6-1. Salman Pirzada also secured a comfortable 6-2 win over Abdul Saadi, while Eman Shahbaz won a close match against Murtaza 7-5.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1729229262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024