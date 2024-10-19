Saturday, October 19, 2024
Attaullah Tarar hopes for JUI-F chief's role in building consensus on Constitutional Amendment

5:30 PM | October 19, 2024
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar expressed optimism that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would contribute to achieving consensus on a proposed constitutional amendment.

Speaking alongside PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi in Islamabad, Tarar emphasized that political consultations were ongoing, with the government seeking to foster agreement among all political parties.

Highlighting the importance of inclusivity in the process, Tarar remarked, “The participation of all political parties in consultations is the beauty of democracy.” He further noted that, despite holding a majority needed to pass the amendment, the government prioritizes political consensus.

The minister underscored the incumbent government’s national duty to involve all parties in the decision-making process, affirming that unity is key to democratic progress.

