Attaullah Tarar hopes for JUI-F chief’s role in constitutional amendment consensus

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, expressed optimism that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would play a key role in achieving consensus on the proposed constitutional amendment. Tarar made the remarks while addressing the media alongside PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi in Islamabad.

Tarar highlighted that the process of political consultation was actively underway, with the government aiming to develop a consensus among all political parties. He emphasized that despite holding the necessary majority to pass the amendment, the government was prioritizing political consensus to reflect the democratic process.

“The beauty of democracy lies in the participation of all political parties in the consultation process,” Tarar remarked, adding that it is the national duty of the current government to ensure all stakeholders are involved.

Efforts are being made to finalize the consultation process by Saturday, according to Tarar, underscoring the government's commitment to inclusivity.

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi also condemned the politics of agitation, reiterating the government’s belief in complete freedom of political dialogue and consultation. He stressed that no one would be allowed to undermine state institutions or challenge the government’s authority.

This comes amid ongoing discussions about the proposed amendment, with the government determined to reach a consensus despite delays in NA and Senate sessions.