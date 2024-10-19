Bara police arrest drug peddler with 12kg hashish

Khyber - In a successful crackdown, the Bara police arrested a drug peddler on Friday, recovering 12 kg of hashish from the secret compartment of a motor car.

According to police reports, SHO Bara Hardam Gul and Sub-Inspector Sawab Khan intercepted a suspicious vehicle at a picket in the Navia Kamar area. Upon inspection, they discovered the 12 kg of hashish concealed within the car’s secret compartments.

The police apprehended the drug peddler, identified as Shiraz, at the scene and transported him to the Bara police station, where a case was registered against him. Further investigations into the matter are underway.