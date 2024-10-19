Barira’s five-wicket haul propels Strikers to first victory

LAHORE - Strikers’ Barira Saif delivered a stunning performance, claiming the first five-wicket haul of the U19 Women’s T20 tournament, leading her team to a decisive seven-wicket victory over Invincibles in the third round of the tournament on Friday at the LCCA Ground. In the day’s opening match, Challengers triumphed over Stars by 44 runs, with Aqsa Bibi earning the Player of the Match award for her impressive bowling figures of 3-10, which restricted Stars to just 58 runs in pursuit of a target of 103. In the second match, Invincibles opted to bat first but were quickly dismantled for a mere 28 runs in just 8.5 overs. Barira, opening the bowling for Strikers, delivered a spectacular spell, taking 5 wickets for just 13 runs in four overs, while Mahnoor Rani contributed with 3 wickets for 13 runs.

Strikers comfortably chased down the 29-run target, finishing at 29-3 in 6.1 overs.